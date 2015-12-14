We’ve got one more clear and windy night before we have a ... cloudy and windy night. But the clouds that roll in Friday are the first signs of a change to our weather pattern that will end the east winds and bring valley rain and mountain snow back to the Northwest.

But tonight will be just like last night, cold and windy. Lows will be in the 20s and 30s, highs Friday in the 40s.

Rain arrives in Portland after about 10 pm Friday night, and ends early Saturday morning. Saturday afternoon should be pleasant, with sunbreaks.

The storm that arrives early Sunday will be stronger, with more valley rain, ice in the Gorge again and Cascade snow. That one should dump 6 inches or more at the Cascade ski areas, with much more coming next week.

Showers Monday give way to another and even strong storm late Tuesday, which will keep the snow flying in the Cascades.

Have a great evening.

Matt Zaffino

KGW Chief Meteorologist

