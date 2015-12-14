The rest of the night will be mostly cloudy in the Portland area. The coast is enjoying sunshine, but clouds will form overnight there, too.

Morning clouds give way to afternoon sun on Thursday. Highs will be in the low to mid-70s, or a little warmer than Thursday.

The weekend forecast has changed a bit. Saturday begins with morning clouds and possibly a sprinkle.

But the clouds clear in the afternoon. Highs will be around 80-degrees.

Father’s Day still looks sunny and warm with highs in the mid-80s.

Generally clear weather continues next week. Monday and Tuesday will bring upper 80s, while

Portland reached 90-degrees on Wednesday.

Cooler weather should return around the end of next week.

Have a great evening.

Matt Zaffino
KGW Chief Meteorologist

