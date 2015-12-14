What a beautiful, sunny day with high temperatures topping out in the mid to upper 70s.

Plenty of sun and mid-60s felt at the coast as well.

Clouds will begin to push in for the coast tonight. They'll also make their way up the Columbia River for a cloudier start to the day in Portland Monday.

Memorial Day will start cloudier, but we should still make it into the mid to low 70s with plenty of afternoon sun.

The clouds will be a bit more stubborn on the coast, but I think they decrease in the afternoon for partly cloudy/partly sunny conditions. Temperatures will still top out close to 60 degrees.

The rest of the week will be cloudier and cooler, but not very wet. And high temperatures will be near normal in the mid to upper 60s.

We'll likely see some mountain showers and coastal drizzle. The valleys might get some sprinkles or a light shower by the end of the week.

If you are hoping for an end to the dry weather, the next decent chance for measurable rain will be in the form of showers Friday night into Saturday.

Have a great Memorial Day weekend!

Brian Brennan

