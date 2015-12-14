Expect a partly cloudy, cool night ahead with lows in the lower 50s. We should have a least a partial view of the June full moon, which will set about 30 minutes after sunrise on Thursday

We're on the periphery of Pacific high pressure which keeps us close to the storm track the next few days. That means a little more cloud cover, and at least a slight chance of showers both Thursday and Friday. High temps will hold near 70 on Thursday, and a few degrees warmer on Friday.

Expect increasing westerly winds this evening, especially in the Gorge where wind gusts may reach 35+mph tonight through Friday.

Our weekend still looks pretty good. I expect morning clouds to sun on Saturday with highs in the mid 70s, and partly cloudy conditions Sunday with highs approaching 80°

Meteorologist Chris McGinness

