Our dry and warm summer weather appears to have ended at least for a week or so.

Cooler and more unsettled weather has begun, and it feels a bit more like late September.

Spotty morning showers have made way for partly sunny skies. We'll be dry tonight with an Autumn chill in the air. Temps will drop into the mid to low 60s after 10pm and mid 50s in the early morning hours.

Have your Sunday fun outside in the first half of the day. Sunshine will get covered up by increasing clouds and then a chance for rain in the evening. The cold front swings through the coast in the afternoon and the valleys in the evening. It will be wetter to the north while rainfall amounts dwindle. Less than a tenth of an inch expected around Portland. Less expected towards Eugene.

All in all its just a cooler and unsettled weather pattern with scattered showers Monday, break on Tuesday, and more spotty showers at the end of the week.

High temperatures will top out in the low 70s or close to that all week.

Models show a sunny weekend in the mid to upper 70s next weekend.

Have a great week,

Brian Brennan

