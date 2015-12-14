Clouds have kept our temperatures in check this afternoon, also limiting our storm potential. So we should stay dry and warm this evening. Sunset tonight 9:02pm

The storm system that brought afternoon showers and storms to the Willamette Valley this weekend has pushed far enough east that we think we're out of the woods as far as rain chances tonight are concerned.

Tuesday turns sunny and hot with highs near 90. We may tack on a few more degrees Wednesday. We'll also have a chance of late day storms on Wednesday. Much cooler air arrives Thursday.

