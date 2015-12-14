Temperatures were a little below average today but will be a good ten to fifteen degrees below average Friday. And it will rain, most of the day.

Valley rainfall should add up to about a half-inch, possibly more in some spots.

The rain will end abruptly Friday night. Saturday should be partly to mostly sunny and warmer, with highs back in the mid to upper 60s.

Sunday will also be partly to mostly sunny and pleasant, with highs again in the mid-60s.

After a couple of days with showers and sunbreaks Monday and Tuesday, warmer and dry weather should return for the middle and end of next week.

Enjoy Friday’s rain and have a great evening.

Matt Zaffino

KGW Chief Meteorologist

