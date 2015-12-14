Clouds are rolling in, showers lurk off shore, but most folks should enjoy a dry Friday evening. Showers likely hit the the Coast between 6 and 9pm, the valley between 10 and midnight, and probably not into the Cascades and Gorge until well after midnight.

Rainfall will average less than .15" and some areas may see only a trace of moisture. Saturday showers will be most numerous, east towards the Cascades, north of Vancouver and far fewer in number over Salem and to the south. Fall arrives Saturday at 6:54 PM, PDT.

After that, an extended period of dry and increasingly warm weather begins.

Morning fog and low clouds gives way to sunshine Sunday afternoon, with highs near 70 degrees. Next week brings east winds, which in turn helps bring 80-degree temperatures to western Oregon for at least a couple of days.

Meteorologist Chris McGinness

