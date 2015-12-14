Early cloud cover with possible traces of moisture, followed by clearing skies today and valley temperatures warming to near 80 degrees. Enjoy the comfortable weather because Wednesday could kick-off a long stretch of 90 degree temperatures.

Skies will stay mostly clear Tuesday night and the remainder of this week. Forecast models show Portland temperatures jumping into the mid 90s Thursday and staying hot into next week.

