A cloudy start to your Monday with possible traces of early moisture. Look for clearing skies this afternoon with Portland metro temperatures warming to near 80 degrees.

Tuesday brings a return of sunny skies all day, although a light wind pattern may allow for a return of hazy wildfire smoke. A weak weather system Wednesday night will bring increasing west winds, clearing any haze and leading to cooler days in the 70s Thursday and Friday.

Right now, I am tracking a chance of light showers Sunday and Monday. Forecast models generally do not show any stretches of hot weather through the first week of September.

Meteorologist Rod Hill

