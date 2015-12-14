A cloudy start to your Monday with possible traces of early moisture. Look for clearing skies this afternoon with Portland metro temperatures warming to near 80 degrees.
Tuesday brings a return of sunny skies all day, although a light wind pattern may allow for a return of hazy wildfire smoke. A weak weather system Wednesday night will bring increasing west winds, clearing any haze and leading to cooler days in the 70s Thursday and Friday.
Right now, I am tracking a chance of light showers Sunday and Monday. Forecast models generally do not show any stretches of hot weather through the first week of September.
Meteorologist Rod Hill, follow me @
http://www.facebook.com/kgwrodhill
________________________________________
- Radar: on.kgw.com/radar
- Weather-related closures: on.kgw.com/closures
- Weather alerts on.kgw.com/weatheralerts
Traffic links:
- Traffic alerts: on.kgw.com/alerts
- Traffic speed maps: on.kgw.com/traffic
And images (updated automatically):
- 7-day: on.kgw.com/7day
- Timberline cam: on.kgw.com/timberline
- Cannon Beach: on.kgw.com/cannon
- Downtown (Wells Fargo): on.kgw.com/wellsfargo