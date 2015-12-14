We’ve got another clear evening clear evening ahead of us, with sunny and warm weather on the way again Wednesday.

Look for highs in the low 80s Wednesday, climbing to the mid-80s Thursday.

The clear weather continues Friday with highs in the low 80s.

Clouds increase from the south Saturday, with showers developing Saturday night and Sunday.

Highs Saturday will still be in the mid-70s, cooling to the upper 60s Sunday as showers continue.

Look for a mix of sun with a few showers next week, but at this point any rain that falls looks light and spotty.

Have a great evening.

Matt Zaffino

KGW Chief Meteorologist

