We're clear and cool to start our Tuesday. Afternoon temps should be a good 6 to 10 degrees warmer later today despite some increasing cloud cover
Clouds roll in tonight and we'll probably seem some overnight or early Wednesday morning showers. Those showers become increasingly confined to the Cascades and Coast Range by Wednesday evening.
We're in and out of the clouds with highs likely in the 70s Thursday & Friday. Sunshine returns this weekend and we should warm up a bit for Father's Day and beyond.
Chris McGinness
KGW Meteorologist
Find me on facebook twitter & instagram
