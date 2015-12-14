Showers and thunderstorms have been peppering the Cascades since mid-day Wednesday and continue at this hour.

But the valleys have remained rain-free, and likely will until Saturday morning.

Thursday will be cloudier and cooler however, with morning clouds and afternoon sun. Highs will be in the mid-70s.

Friday will be cloudy but dry, with highs in the upper 60s.

Showers and thunderstorms continue to threaten the Cascades and points east through Friday.

For the valleys, showers arrive Saturday morning. But the clouds break up for a partly sunny afternoon.

Highs climb back into the 70s.

Sunday and Monday should be mostly sunny with mild temperatures state-wide. Valley highs will be in the upper 70s.

