A cooler Thursday for Portland with morning clouds and afternoon sun breaks, valley highs will be in the mid-70s. Thunderstorms will redevelop over the Cascades and central, eastern Oregon.

Similar weather continues Friday. Portland may see a heavy low cloud deck Saturday, producing areas of morning drizzle before the sun appears. Sunday and Monday look dry and mostly sunny state-wide with warming temperatures.

Meteorologist Rod Hill, follow me @

http://www.facebook.com/kgwrodhill

______________________________________

Traffic links:

Traffic alerts: on.kgw.com/alerts

Traffic speed maps: on.kgw.com/traffic

And images (updated automatically):

COPYRIGHT 2018 BY KGW - ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.