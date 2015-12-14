A cooler Thursday for Portland with morning clouds and afternoon sun breaks, valley highs will be in the mid-70s. Thunderstorms will redevelop over the Cascades and central, eastern Oregon.
Similar weather continues Friday. Portland may see a heavy low cloud deck Saturday, producing areas of morning drizzle before the sun appears. Sunday and Monday look dry and mostly sunny state-wide with warming temperatures.
