Not quite as cool when we wake up Wednesday morning. We bottomed out at 49° in downtown Tuesday morning, (51° at PDX) quite cool for early July. Expect lower 50s on Wednesday morning.

Independence Day looks partly sunny, breezy and much warmer with a high of 88°. Northeast winds will be pretty gusty during the day, especially on the east side and near the Columbia River Gorge. Fire danger will be high. High clouds increase during the day and may filter the sun from time to time.

At the Coast, expect increasing high clouds with highs ranging from the mid 70s near Astoria, to the mid 60s near Newport. Valley temps will be a little cooler towards Corvallis and Albany where increasing clouds and marine air stop the warm up. In the Portland-Vancouver metro area, Wednesday looks like our warmest day of the week with highs in the upper 80s. The Gorge, Central and Eastern Oregon will all feel some gusty northeast winds, with temps in the upper 80s to low 90s.

A Red Flag Warning for high fire danger is in effect tomorrow for much of the KGW News viewing area. The combination of very dry conditions, warming temperatures, and gusty northeast winds could easily push a spark into an out of control fire quickly.

Meteorologist Chris McGinness

