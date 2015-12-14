After a record tying 95° Wednesday afternoon, most of the valley won't out of the mid 70s Thursday -or Friday.

The first day of summer starts off with plenty of low clouds from the Coast all the way to the Cascade Crest. In most cases those clouds will be very stubborn with only limited afternoon sun. We've hit 90 or better 4 times this spring, including 3 of the last 4 days...I don't us near 90° in the next 7 to 10 days.

The upside, a nice run of comfortable weather takes us through the next week. The first weekend of summer looks great with full sunshine and highs in the upper 70s Saturday, lower to middle 80s Sunday

Chris McGinness

KGW Meteorologist

Find me on facebook twitter & instagram

______________________________________

Traffic links:

Traffic alerts: on.kgw.com/alerts

Traffic speed maps: on.kgw.com/traffic

And images (updated automatically):

COPYRIGHT 2018 BY KGW - ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.