Happy summer, the solstice kicked off the new season at 3:07 a.m. PDT this morning.

After a record tying 95° Wednesday afternoon at PDX, low clouds and cooler air will hold valley temperatures in the 70s today and Friday. Radar shows rain showers early this morning over the Cascades. The coast and Willamette Valley may see patchy drizzle or traces of rain, otherwise dry weather will continue.

The 7day forecast shows comfortable temperatures this weekend and into next week. I am watching at least the chance of showers on Monday.

Meteorologist Rod Hill

