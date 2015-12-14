MId to upper 80s for many locations Sunday.
Hope you enjoyed the warm weather. You likely won't be feeling 80 degree temperatures for at least next 7 days.
Clouds and light rain move onto the coast tonight and some light rain will make it into the valley overnight and into the morning.
Temperatures may be 15-20 degrees cooler in some areas tomorrow compared to today.
We should get more sunshine on Tuesday. Temperatures will be a bit more seasonable with highs in the mid 70s.
Cooler and cloudier weather arrives at the end of the week.
We have a decent chance for some rain as we head into next weekend.
Have a good one,
______________________________________
