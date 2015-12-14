MId to upper 80s for many locations Sunday.

Hope you enjoyed the warm weather. You likely won't be feeling 80 degree temperatures for at least next 7 days.

Clouds and light rain move onto the coast tonight and some light rain will make it into the valley overnight and into the morning.

Temperatures may be 15-20 degrees cooler in some areas tomorrow compared to today.

We should get more sunshine on Tuesday. Temperatures will be a bit more seasonable with highs in the mid 70s.

Cooler and cloudier weather arrives at the end of the week.

We have a decent chance for some rain as we head into next weekend.

Have a good one,

Brian Brennan

______________________________________

Traffic links:

Traffic alerts: on.kgw.com/alerts

Traffic speed maps: on.kgw.com/traffic

And images (updated automatically):

COPYRIGHT 2018 BY KGW - ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.