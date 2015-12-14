Partly to mostly sunny skies today with Portland temperatures warming into the mid 80s, winds will be mostly light.

We've got a slight chance of showers Thursday overnight and Friday with partly or mostly cloudy skies and cooler temperatures. Friday and Saturday may see highs just shy of 80 degrees. After an early morning drizzle chance, Saturday should be dry and Sunday warm into the mid 80s with sunny skies.

A continue to track a westward push of the east coast heat wave. Most forecast models now show 90 to 100 degree heat over Portland starting Wednesday of next week.

