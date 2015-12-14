A dry night is ahead with temperatures bottoming out in the mid to upper 30s around Portland.

Our attention turns to the next system bringing rain to the coast in the early hours, spreading into the Willamette Valley and I-5 Corridor after about 9 a.m. The rain then makes it to the gorge by the afternoon and gets heavier through the day. This brings another round of freezing rain, sleet and/or snow to areas in the gorge and Hood River Valley. Right now temperatures are forecasted to stay above freezing near the Columbia River level. Should mean the downtown areas of Hood River and Stevenson remain free significant ice or snow. Colder areas above 500 feet might. Stay tuned to the forecast for this area as slight changes to the temperature will make for significant changes to what type of precipitation hits the ground.

Otherwise, it will be a rainy day in the valleys with .25-.50 inches of rain expected. Snowy in the cascades with the snow level around the passes and 2-4 inches of powder expected.

Storms arrive about every other day next week, with showers continuing on the days between storms. That will add up for 2 to 3 feet of snow for skiers!

Valley low temperatures will be in the upper 30s and highs will be in the upper 40s.

Brian Brennan

