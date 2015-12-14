Clearing skies will allow for temperatures to drop overnight.

Mid to low 40s will be common early Monday with some areas dropping to just below 40. Patchy fog will form, but with more dry air it won't be as widespread as Sunday morning.

The fog lifts and Monday get sunny and into the mid 70s.

Then high pressure builds offshore, giving us several days of more summer-like weather. East winds will warm things up all the way to the coast.

Portland will make it into the mid 80s by mid-week. It's looking like we'll stay dry and warm until at least Friday.

The weekend may bring increasing clouds and a chance of showers by Sunday.

Enjoy the bonus week of summer!

Brian Brennan

