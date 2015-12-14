A nice stretch of sunny 70 degree weather begins today and should last through Thursday. Look for areas of early cloud cover, otherwise partly to mostly sunny skies to begin the week Overnight lows will be dipping into the 40s as late summer weather shows a fall preview.

Rain showers will return Friday and are likely to stick around through the weekend. Fall officially starts Saturday.

