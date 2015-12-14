We’ve got a few showers rolling around tonight, but these will end after sunset. Overnight lows will be in the low 50s.
Saturday begins with dry weather and some areas of valley fog. But showers increase late in the day.
Thunderstorms are also possible from Saturday night through Sunday, especially at the coast.
Weekend highs will be in the upper 60s.
Next week brings some really fine weather. The sky will be partly to mostly sunny with highs in the 70s.
Summer ends a week from Saturday at 6:54 pm.
Have a great weekend.
Matt Zaffino
KGW Chief Meteorologist
