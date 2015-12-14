92° officially at PDX Friday afternoon, our 7th 90-degree day so far this year and a few more seem all but certain through Tuesday.

Expect some brief morning clouds at the Coast. It's possible some of those clouds creep up the Columbia River toward the Kelso-Longview area. Otherwise expect lots of sunshine with highs near 90 give or take in the Valley tomorrow -mid 90s in the Gorge and 60s to low 70s at the Coast.

Sunday bring another spike in our heat, mid to upper 90s look pretty likely in the valley. We'll shave off a few degrees Monday and Tuesday. It looks like Wednesday we keep our high temps in the 80s.

Meteorologist Chris McGinness

