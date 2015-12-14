Areas of morning cloudiness, then partly cloudy and a little warmer today as Portland temps warm into the 70s. A spotty shower chance continues in the forecast today and Saturday.

My weekend forecast still calls for warming temperatures. Areas of morning cloudiness Saturday, mainly on the east side, then partly cloudy and warming temps to near 80 degrees. Father's Day will see mostly sunny skies with highs warming to near 90 degrees! I am watching possible weekend thunderstorms near the Cascades and east across central and eastern Oregon.

Next week's heat wave is a go with 90 degree temperatures possible Monday through at least Thursday and possibly Friday.

