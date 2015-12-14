Clouds continue breaking up this Friday afternoon. Temps in the lower 70s will fall back into the mid 60s just after sunset which is around 7:50pm.

We'll get another push of morning clouds on Saturday -which could yield a shower or two at the Coast, before sunshine returns area wide Saturday afternoon. In total, our ​​ Labor Day weekend looks mostly sunny with Portland highs in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees, Saturday through Monday. I do expect sunny afternoons at the coast with highs 60-70 degrees and pass level temperatures through the Cascades about the same. If you're camping in the high country, know that overnight lows near pass level could slip into the upper 30s, especially Sunday morning.

Meteorologist Chris McGinness

