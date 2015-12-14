A little more lift in the atmosphere than expected is keeping light rain going for much of the area.

Heavier pockets of rain and small hail are possible in the afternoon and evening.

Light showers may persist overnight, but for the most part will quickly end by Monday morning.

Monday will go from clouds to sun and temperatures will reach into the low 70s.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 80s.

Scattered showers look to return midweek Wednesday/Thursday but right now it doesn't look very wet.

High pressure starts taking hold over the weekend and by Sunday we'll be approaching 90 degrees.

Have a great week,

Brian Brennan





