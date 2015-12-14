90 degrees at PDX Sunday and today a much cooler 70 something day. I am watching for possible light showers this morning, otherwise morning clouds followed by partial clearing this afternoon.

The week ahead looks pleasant for the most part with most days seeing some sunshine and highs in the 70s. I am watching possible showers Wednesday overnight Thursday and early Friday. Any rain we get will be little in total amount and the rain chance could fizzle.

