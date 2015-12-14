A nice holiday expected on this Labor Day 2018. The coast and Valley will see areas of early cloud cover with possible traces of moisture, followed by a clear afternoon all areas. The best bet for morning cloud cover will stay north of Salem. Portland will warm to 77 degrees with northwest winds 5-15 mph.

The next few days will bring sunny skies and warm temperatures to the valley with highs reaching near 90 degrees Wednesday. A push of cooler air arrives Friday, bringing cloud cover and possible showers through the day Saturday. Once again, the rain chance will produce a simply trace of moisture or up to .10 inches in spots. Sunday's forecast is uncertain but favors afternoon sunshine.

