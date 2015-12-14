A nice Tuesday expected with partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies here in the valley and high temperatures in the 70s. The coast will also see sunshine with breezy winds and temperatures in the 60s.

I am still tracking at least the chance of a few showers Wednesday night and Thursday, followed by a dry weekend with temperatures warming to 80 degrees. Right now, all looks dry next week leading into July 4th.

