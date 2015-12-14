Friday will be the warmest day of the week, even though showers arrive Friday evening. The rain will be light and not amount to more than a quarter of an inch in the western valleys.
Friday should dawn clear, with clouds increasing in the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 70s.
Showers and sunbreaks roll through on Saturday, with the showers ending Saturday evening.
Summer ends Saturday at 6:54 pm.
After that, an extended period of dry and increasingly warm weather begins.
Morning fog gives way to sun Sunday afternoon, with highs in the low 70s.
Next week brings east winds, which in turn helps bring 80-degree temperatures to western Oregon for at least a couple of days.
Have a great evening.
Matt Zaffino
KGW Chief Meteorologist
