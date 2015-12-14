Our Air Quality Alert remains in effect today. Air quality is slowly improving across the Portland-Vancouver metro area this morning as low level smoke is gradually diminishing. Expect a hazy warm afternoon with highs in the mid 80s today.

Friday begins with morning clouds, but when the sun comes out, it should shine through a smoke-free sky. Highs will be around 80-degrees.

Look for a sunny weekend with highs in the 80s Saturday to near 90-degrees Sunday.

Wildfire smoke from the south will likely bring haze back early next week, but it should remain aloft.

Have a great Thursday.

Meteorologist Chris McGinness

Find me on facebook twitter instagram

________________________________________

Traffic links:

Traffic alerts: on.kgw.com/alerts

Traffic speed maps: on.kgw.com/traffic

And images (updated automatically):

COPYRIGHT 2018 BY KGW - ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.