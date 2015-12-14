Portland hit 98-degrees Monday, I have sunshine and low 90s today and finally a cooler Wednesday as the heat wave comes to an end.

Starting Wednesday, more pleasant weather as valley highs will be in the low to mid 80s through the day Saturday. Up-coming mornings with low cloud cover could struggle to reach 80 degrees!

Near 90 degree heat returns as early as Sunday and a hot start to next week is expected.

Meteorologist Rod Hill

