Look for developing sun breaks today with a few scattered showers that many locations may not see. Wednesday's forecast calls for dry weather and sunshine after early fog. Wednesday morning valley temperatures will be chilly, 40-48 degrees.
Thursday's forecast looks mostly cloudy with possible showers, but again many areas may stay dry. Friday is setting up to be a steady rain day morning and afternoon with rain totals near .50" expected.
Over the weekend, showers end Saturday, and Sunday looks like a pleasant Fall day with sunshine after morning fog.
