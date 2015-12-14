Get ready for the hottest day of this heat streak!

Temperatures today will make it into the upper 90s, close to 100 in the valley. Head east in the gorge and you will certainly find those triple digit temperatures.

A heat advisory has been posted for much of the forecast area today and tomorrow.

Afternoon sunshine will be filtered just a bit as wildfire smoke from southern Oregon moves in later today and tomorrow.

If you are looking for a little relief from the heat, the coast is the place to be. Highs will top out in the low 70s, upper 60s in some spots.

Tuesday we'll cool off a bit with high temperatures in Portland topping out in the low 90s. It will the first day where onshore flow begins to cool us down and clear the smoke away.

Wednesday will be in the mid 80s and we drop into the upper 70s Thursday and Friday.

Enjoy the rest of your weekend and try to stay cool!

