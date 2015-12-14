A band of showers has held together to reach parts of the Willamette Valley this afternoon. It should sweep through the metro area between 6:30 and 8pm.
If we get some clearing later this evening, we may catch a glimpse of the full moon.
We're on the periphery of Pacific high pressure which keeps us close to the storm track the next few days. That means a little more cloud cover, and at least a slight chance of showers both Thursday and Friday. High temps will hold near 70 on Thursday, and a few degrees warmer on Friday.
Expect increasing westerly winds this evening, especially in the Gorge where wind gusts may reach 35+mph tonight through Friday.
Our weekend still looks pretty good. I expect morning clouds to sun on Saturday, and mostly sunny conditions Sunday with highs near 80°
Meteorologist Chris McGinness
