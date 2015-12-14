The rest of the night will be mostly cloudy, with just a few scattered showers, mainly in or near the Cascades and Coast Range.

Thursday and Friday will be partly sunny in the afternoon, but again, a few stray showers may develop.

Any rain that falls in the valleys will be light.

Highs Thursday will be near 70-degrees, and Friday in the low 70s.

The weekend brings more sun and temperatures in the low 80s. There’s a chance of thunderstorms over and east of the Cascades.

Nest week looks mainly sunny and warmer, with highs climbing to near 90-degrees Wednesday and Thursday.

Have a great evening.

Matt Zaffino

KGW Chief Meteorologist

Like me on Facebook

Follow me on Twitter @Zaffino

Instagram MattZaffino





Find me on facebook twitter & instagram





______________________________________

Traffic links:

Traffic alerts: on.kgw.com/alerts

Traffic speed maps: on.kgw.com/traffic

And images (updated automatically):

COPYRIGHT 2018 BY KGW - ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.