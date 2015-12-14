The rest of the night will be mostly cloudy, with just a few scattered showers, mainly in or near the Cascades and Coast Range.
Thursday and Friday will be partly sunny in the afternoon, but again, a few stray showers may develop.
Any rain that falls in the valleys will be light.
Highs Thursday will be near 70-degrees, and Friday in the low 70s.
The weekend brings more sun and temperatures in the low 80s. There’s a chance of thunderstorms over and east of the Cascades.
Nest week looks mainly sunny and warmer, with highs climbing to near 90-degrees Wednesday and Thursday.
Have a great evening.
Matt Zaffino
KGW Chief Meteorologist
Like me on Facebook
Follow me on Twitter @Zaffino
Instagram MattZaffino
Find me on facebook twitter & instagram
______________________________________
- Radar: on.kgw.com/radar
- Weather-related closures: on.kgw.com/closures
- Weather alerts on.kgw.com/weatheralerts
Traffic links:
- Traffic alerts: on.kgw.com/alerts
- Traffic speed maps: on.kgw.com/traffic
And images (updated automatically):
- 7-day: on.kgw.com/7day
- Timberline cam: on.kgw.com/timberline
- Cannon Beach: on.kgw.com/cannon
- Downtown (Wells Fargo): on.kgw.com/wellsfargo