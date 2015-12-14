Low clouds will solidify by morning and may even yield a little drizzle. Highs will be in the 70s Thursday and Friday.
Friday will be the coolest day of the next week or so, with highs in the low 70s. It’s also out best chance to see drizzle or light rain showers.
The weekend will be mostly sunny and pleasant with highs in the 80s.
Right now, it looks like another warm-up is on the way next week, with temperatures again headed for the 90s from Tuesday through Thursday.
Have a great evening,
Matt Zaffino
KGW Chief Meteorologist
______________________________________
- Radar: on.kgw.com/radar
- Weather-related closures: on.kgw.com/closures
- Weather alerts on.kgw.com/weatheralerts
Traffic links:
- Traffic alerts: on.kgw.com/alerts
- Traffic speed maps: on.kgw.com/traffic
And images (updated automatically):
- 7-day: on.kgw.com/7day
- Timberline cam: on.kgw.com/timberline
- Cannon Beach: on.kgw.com/cannon
- Downtown (Wells Fargo): on.kgw.com/wellsfargo
COPYRIGHT 2018 BY KGW - ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.