Widespread thick low cloud cover arrives this morning with patchy drizzle expected. Parts of the valley and especially north to Longview may not see much if any sunshine today. A similar pattern takes hold Friday, as Portland will see highs stay in the 70s the next two days.

The weekend will be mostly sunny with temperatures warming into the 80s.

Right now, it looks like another warm-up is on the way with 90 degree temperatures expected Tuesday through Thursday. At this point, cooler air shows up for the following weekend.

