Cooler weather has arrived with mostly cloudy skies and possible light showers today. Portland will see high temperatures this afternoon in the low 70s.
Sunshine returns pretty much area wide by Friday afternoon, and our Labor Day weekend looks mostly sunny with Portland highs near 80, Saturday through Monday. I do expect sunny afternoons at the coast with highs 65-70 degrees and pass level temperatures over the Cascades about the same.
Meteorologist Rod Hill, follow me @
http://www.facebook.com/kgwrodhill
________________________________________
- Radar: on.kgw.com/radar
- Weather-related closures: on.kgw.com/closures
- Weather alerts on.kgw.com/weatheralerts
Traffic links:
- Traffic alerts: on.kgw.com/alerts
- Traffic speed maps: on.kgw.com/traffic
And images (updated automatically):
- 7-day: on.kgw.com/7day
- Timberline cam: on.kgw.com/timberline
- Cannon Beach: on.kgw.com/cannon
- Downtown (Wells Fargo): on.kgw.com/wellsfargo
COPYRIGHT 2018 BY KGW - ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.