We have a cool weekend on the way without wildfire smoke.

Saturday will become partly sunny after morning clouds with highs in the low 70s, and some spots of drizzle at the coast.

We’ve got a cloudier day on the way Sunday, with highs in the upper 60s and a few scattered showers.

Next week, the last week of August, looks pretty great. Monday will be partly sunny with a high of 78-degrees, while Tuesday and Wednesday will be warmer with highs in the low to mid-80s.

A few showers return later Thursday, but the rain is unlikely to be significant.

Pleasant and mild weather returns Friday and for Labor Day weekend.

Have a great weekend.

Matt Zaffino

KGW Chief Meteorologist

