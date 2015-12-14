A mix of cloud cover early this morning will bring a partial view of the full Strawberry Moon, which will set about 30 minutes after sunrise.

We're on the periphery of Pacific high pressure which keeps us close to the storm track today and Friday. That means a little more cloud cover, and at least a slight chance of showers today and Friday morning. High temps will hold near 70 Thursday afternoon, and a few degrees warmer on Friday.

The weekend still looks nice with warming temperatures near 80 degrees under mostly sunny skies. Saturday morning could see some early cloud cover and Sunday gets late day clouds ahead of a good chance of Monday rain.

4th of July Wednesday looks partly cloudy and 77 degrees. Too early to tell if the rain chance will be zero, but a good day overall is expected.

Meteorologist Rod Hill, follow me @

http://www.facebook.com/kgwrodhill

______________________________________

Traffic links:

Traffic alerts: on.kgw.com/alerts

Traffic speed maps: on.kgw.com/traffic

And images (updated automatically):

COPYRIGHT 2018 BY KGW - ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.