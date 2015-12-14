Under the clear sky, temperatures have already dropped below freezing in wind protected areas, like Hillsboro.

The clear, cold and windy weather continues all week.

Overnight lows will drop into the 20s and 30s, so areas where the wind backs off will see widespread frost.

The dry east winds will keep fog from forming all week too. Highs will be in the low 40s.

When the weather changes this weekend, the first storm may drop some freezing rain in the Gorge Saturday night and Sunday morning.

After that, we should see active weather next week with several storms keeping the valley rain and mountain snow going.

Matt Zaffino

KGW Chief Meteorologist

