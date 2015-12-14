A chilly morning with out-lying areas dipping into the upper 30s. Watch for early fog pockets, otherwise a mostly sunny day is expected with Portland temperatures warming into the upper 60s. Thursday may see a few showers, but mostly dry weather should hold.

Steady rain will arrive Friday morning and possibly fall into the evening, becoming our first steady rain day in the Rose City since last April. Forecast models show more than .50" of soaking rainfall. Saturday showers will decrease and possibly end ending the day.

Keep an eye on Sunday's forecast which seems to be hinting at afternoon showers, although some weather models keep us dry until Tuesday when rains return.

