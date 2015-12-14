We've already hit 90° at our KGW studios this afternoon and we may tack on a few degrees before we're done warming. Storms are just now firing in the Cascades, and it's still possible some of those drift into the valley -even into the Portland-Vancouver metro area during the evening commute.
Any storms that do pop will be capable of gusty winds, frequent lightning, hail, and brief heavy rain. Currently these storms are firing up along and east of the Cascades. Storms are a good bet across central and eastern Oregon this afternoon and evening.
Much cooler air arrives on Thursday. The first day of summer brings solid morning clouds and spotty drizzle, with limited afternoon clearing. The summer solstice is 3:07am Thursday, ironically, one of the coolest days in our 7-day forecast.
Chris McGinness
KGW Meteorologist
