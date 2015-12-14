Monday's clouds have pushed east and Tuesday sunshine will likely warm Portland back to 90 degrees. More sunny weather Wednesday with 90 degree heat. An unstable air mass tomorrow may produce spotty late day thunderstorms over the mountains and the valley.

A cooler weather pattern arrives Thursday bringing a good chance of morning showers and cooler air. Forecast models show up to .20" of rainfall. Highs Thursday and Friday should hold in the 70s. The weekend still looks dry with temps back into the 80s.

