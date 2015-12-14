Mostly sunny skies and hot temperatures in the 90s expected today through Thursday. If the forecast holds true, PDX will creep up to day #25 of 90 degree temps this year. The all-time record is 29 days.

The atmosphere is unstable and the chance of spotty mountain thunderstorms will be watched on a daily basis. The coast will continue to see mix of fog, low clouds and clearing at times. Newport has reported light rain at times this morning with thick low cloud cover.

Cooler weather is on track to arrive Friday with at least the chance of showers in the forecast Friday afternoon through Saturday morning.

