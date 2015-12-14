Portland hit 97-degrees Thursday, making it our hottest day of the year so far. Salem temperatures topped at 99 degrees.

Sunny skies continue through the weekend with metro highs slightly cooler today and near 90 Saturday, before warming back into the mid 90s Sunday. At this point, I have Portland near 90 and warmer through Wednesday of next week and then finally cooling off. Showers could develop Thursday night and Friday of next week.

Beach plans will find a mix of sunshine and low cloudiness, especially during the morning hours. Mt. Hood pass level temperatures will warm into the 80s.

