A Heat Advisory is up for SW Washington, the Willamette Valley and the western and central Gorge through Thursday and may be extended through the weekend. Forecast models show our current heat wave to last through Monday of next week. Portland topped out at 95 degrees Monday will be close to the same temperature Tuesday afternoon and much of this week.

At least for today, low clouds, fog and cool temperatures in the 60s will be a good bet along the coast. Newport only warmed to 61 degrees Monday. Mt. Hood temperatures will be in the low to mid 80s much of the week with sunny skies.

