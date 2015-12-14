A clear sky morning will give a view of the full Harvest Moon, setting in the western sky at 7:27 am this morning.

A clear sky weather pattern will warm Portland, Vancouver and Salem to near 80 degrees this afternoon. Much of the Oregon coast will see afternoon highs in the 70s. The warm afternoons will stick around through Friday.

Our weekend forecast shows cooler temperatures with a slight shower chance Saturday and a few expected showers Sunday and Monday. Total rainfall may not be much and most weekend hours could easily be dry.

FYI: Today's Portland sunrise at 7:01 and sunset at 7:02 marks our final fall day of slightly more daylight than darkness.

